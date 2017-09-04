Douglas boys soccer looks to move forward

Even though the Douglas High boys soccer team is still looking for its first win, coach Chase Zumpft is encouraged by what he saw through Week 1.

Douglas (0-1-2 overall, 0-0-1 league) played games on three successive days and started with two ties before dropping a 3-1 decision at Truckee on Friday. The Tigers rallied in the second half to tie McQueen 1-1 on Wednesday and South Tahoe 1-1 on Thursday.

"I feel we could have won any of those three games," Zumpft said. "It would just be nice if we could get on the score sheet first instead of having to play from behind. We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm happy with the way the boys battled for 240 minutes on three days. They never quit."

The South Tahoe game followed a pattern similar pattern the Tigers followed one day before in a tie against Northern 4A conference foe McQueen. That is, the Tigers fell behind 1-0 and then came back to tie the score in the second half. Senior forward Zach Holt scored the Tigers' goal.

On Friday, Truckee scored two twice in the second half to break up a deadlocked contest. The Wolverines took an early 1-0 before Douglas came back to tie the score on a goal by sophomore Jonathan Valdez.

"The 3-1 score doesn't reflect on what should have been," Zumpft said. "We were traveling and I think our legs just got tired."

Recommended Stories For You

Among the bright spots defensively were Mario Meza, who made a conversion to sweeper.

"I like to call him a general," Zumpft said of the senior. "He's doing a good job of directing everyone back there, making sure they're in the right place."

Senior goalkeeper Dennis Gingrich and sophomore center back Camden Brown, both newcomers to the Tigers' starting lineup, have also been solid.

"With so many new players coming in, we're still trying to see where we're at as far as getting players in the right positions and having them learn those positions," Zumpft said. "That's why playing those three games was ideal for us. We have a better idea what our flaws and strengths are; now we can get to work and move on from here."

For Douglas, which went 2-13-1 last year. the objective is to keep moving forward. The Tigers face a tough Northern 4A cross-over test today at North Valleys, then host Spanish Springs Saturday afternoon. The Tigers also host Incline in a non-conference game Monday at 6:30 p.m. on Keith Roman Field.

"I feel our league is an open playing field," Zumpft said, looking ahead to the Sierra League season. "Galena (defending state champion) lost to North Valleys last week and Manogue beat Hug, so we don't know what to expect. Every game is going to be different. We just want to try and get better every day."