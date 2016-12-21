Douglas boys return to Holiday Classic | RecordCourier.com

Another formidable challenge awaits as the Douglas High boys basketball team prepares to return to the Under Armour Holiday Classic in San Diego.

Douglas (3-6 overall, 2-2 Sierra League) is set to open against Hawaii’s defending Division I state champion in a showcase tournament that starts on Tuesday and continues through Friday at various locations around the San Diego area.

The Tigers are entered in the Mayors Division starting with a 7 p.m. game against Iolani (Honolulu) at La Jolla Country Day School. The Iolani Raiders have reigned as state champions two of the last three years and compiled a 22-9 record in 2015-16.

Adding to the challenge, Iolani’s Hugh Hogland returns as Hawaii’s Gatorade State Boys Basketball Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior was also honored as the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Player of the Year and Outstanding Player in the Division 1 state tournament last season. A two-sport star, he is also listed as one of the top-five opposite hitters among the male volleyball college recruits in Hawaii.

Other entries in the Mayors Division bracket include Northern Nevada rival Spanish Springs, St. Patrick-St. Vincent (Vallejo, Calif.), San Luis Obispo, Calif., Fallbrook, Calif., Santa Clara (Oxnard, Calif.), Moreno Valley, Calif., Riverside (Calif.) Poly, San Dieguito Academy (Encinitas, Calif.), O’Farrell Charter (San Diego), Sweetwater (National City, Calif.) The Bishop’s (La Jolla, Calif.) and Medgar Evers (Brooklyn). Overall, the tournament field of 60-plus teams represents 11 states and the District of Columbia, as well as Canada.

This marks the third straight year the Tigers have played in the San Diego holiday tournament. They dropped four straight games, all against Southern California opponents, last year and were 1-3 in 2014 with a win over Oakland.

The objective, however, is to prepare for what promises to be a tough Sierra League season. Carson and Bishop Manogue are also playing in the San Diego tournament.

Douglas split a pair of league games last week, falling 77-64 at Spanish Springs on Thursday followed by a 62-58 win at Reed on Friday.