Douglas boys post back-to-back wins

Brian Cervantes couldn't have picked a better time to score his first goal of the season for the Douglas High boys soccer team.

Cervantes scored in the opening moments of the second half to break a tie and put Douglas out front to stay on its way to a 2-1 win at home against Reed Wednesday afternoon. The junior midfielder also assisted on Zach Holt's first-half goal to help put the Tigers on track to their second straight win.

Douglas (1-2-1 league, 2-3-2 overall) was coming off a 2-0 victory at home against Incline on Monday, giving the Tigers their first win streak since Chase Zumpft took over as head coach of the program last year.

"It's good to get two in a row under our belt," Zumpft said. "Now, we just need to keep the intensity up."

“It’s a start. It obviously helps to pick off a win on the other side (against a High Desert League opponent). If you look at the other scores, our league looks pretty strong. Who knows where we’re going to end up?”



— Chase ZumpftDouglas soccer head coach

Oh, and by the way, with nine goals through seven games, the Tigers have now equaled their goal output during a 2016 season when they compiled a 2-14-1 overall record.

Recommended Stories For You

Beating Reed (2-2-0 league, 3-3-1 overall) in the Northern 4A cross-over game gave the Tigers three points in their quest for a top-four finish in the Sierra League standings. Coming into Saturday's scheduled games, Carson and Galena were tied for first-place at 3-0-1, followed by Wooster (3-1) and Bishop Manogue (2-2).

"It's a start," Zumpft said when asked about the significance of the Reed win. "It obviously helps to pick off a win on the other side (against a High Desert League opponent). If you look at the other scores, our league looks pretty strong. Who knows where we're going to end up?"

Denilson Capailla scored a goal in the first half for the Raiders.

Holt, a senior forward who leads the team with three goals for the season, and Camden Brown scored for Douglas in its win against Incline. That was ample support as senior goalkeeper Dennis Gingrich logged his first shutout of the season.