Douglas boys lose close match to Senators

The Douglas High boys tennis team ended its season on Thursday with a 10-8 loss at home against at Lampe Park.

The match was closer than the narrow margin in the score sheet indicates, coach Roger Rusmisel said.

Three of the sets lost were by a score of 6-4, one of 7-5, and the final set of the day was lost 7-6 with the tiebreaker score of 7-5.

Zach Unger led Douglas going a perfect 3-0 on the day. Unger fought through a tough first round against Carson's No. 1, William Breeding, to win 6-4.

"This win seemed to give Zach the confidence to play his best tennis of the year as he surrendered only one more game in his final two sets," Rusmisel noted.

Chase Jackson won two of his single sets and was on the losing end of a "thrilling" final set that closed out the match. Playing Carson's Breeding Chase fell behind 3-5 and was down 40-love. That gave Breeding three opportunities to end the match by winning only one point. Jackson fought back to end the regulation set at 6-6 and send it into a tiebreaker. Everyone at Lampe was lining the fences watching "two evenly matched, athletic players" produce the best tennis of the season. Breeding finally prevailed by the narrowest two-point margin to win the set and the match for Carson.

Each of the doubles teams, Range Chapman-Austin Clutts, Bryce Unger-Teegan Valenzuela, and James Jenks-Josh Herup contributed a win against the tough Carson doubles lineup.

Douglas compiled a 3-8 record for its Northern 4A season. Even though the Tigers were unable to make the playoffs, Rusmisel said: "The young team was competitive in every set, played with sportsmanship that was commented on by opposing coaches and parents at every match, and improved from the beginning of the season through our last match."