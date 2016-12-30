Douglas boys, girls wrap up tourney play | RecordCourier.com

Tre Jackson and Desmond Hinnant combined to score 27 points Friday in the Douglas High boys basketball team’s 82-65 loss against Bakersfield on the final day of the Under Armour Holiday Classic in San Diego.

The Drillers surged to a 24-10 first-quarter lead, although Douglas cut the deficit to 41-30 at halftime and 62-55 at the end of three quarters.

Jackson scored 16 points to lead the Tigers, who went 0-4 in San Diego and saw their overall season record drop to 3-10. Hinnant scored a season-high 11 on 4-for-5 shooting from the field (2-for-2 from beyond the 3-point arc), while Dalton Davis and Ryan Barnes added eight points each. Jordan Warren handed out three assists and Kaden Christensen shot 2-for-2 from beyond the arc to score six points.

Xavier Esquivel scored 19 points to lead the Drillers, while 6-foot-3 center Clayton Pruitt added 12 and Roland Banks 10. Esquivel, a 5-10 senior guard, scored 27 a year ago in Bakersfield’s 66-47 win over Douglas at the Holiday Classic.

Bakersfield (7-10 overall) is an uptempo team that has had three games go to overtime already this season — a 100-95 double OT win over Bullard (Fresno), 102-99 loss to Ridgeview (Bakersfield) and a 98-91 loss to perennial central California power Clovis West.

On Thursday, Richard Polanco and J.C. Canahuate combined to score 41 points to lead Army & Navy Academy to a 65-52 win over Douglas.

Polanco, a 6-foot-8 senior who has been recruited by a list of Division I colleges that includes the Nevada Wolf Pack and New Mexico State, had 21 points and 18 rebounds, while Canahuate added 20 points to lead the Warriors from Carlsbad, Calif.

Barnes scored 10 points and Jackson nine for the Tigers.

GIRLS

Douglas lost 40-32 against Castilleja (Palo Alto, Calif.) on the final day of the 18th annual Monterey Bay Sweet 16 Holiday Tournament.

Douglas (4-9) won one of its four games at the tournament. The Tigers host Hug Tuesday in Northern 4A cross-over action (5:15 p.m. girls, 7 p.m. boys).