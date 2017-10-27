Douglas boys end season with loss

First place in the Sierra League boys soccer standings was already wrapped up, but that didn't stop the Carson Senators from putting on a dominant performance on Wednesday night.

Isael Lopez scored two goals and added an assist and the Senators finished the regular season with a 6-1 win at home against Douglas at the Jim Frank Track and Field Complex.

Carson has a 12-1-3 record, the only loss coming to North Valleys. Carson draws Hug in a first-round playoff game at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The semifinals and championship game is set for Thursday and Saturday, respectively, at Spanish Springs High School.

"It was good," Carson coach Frank Martinez said. "We were able to get everybody in, even the two kids I brought up from junior varsity.

"I told the team that we needed to make sure we won, so we could have momentum going into the playoffs."

Douglas coach Chase Zumpft was obviously disappointed with the result as the Tigers ended their season with a 3-9-4 league record (4-10-5 overall).

"The last three matches, we've given up 16 goals," he said. "I don't think we gave up 16 goals in our first eight matches. I don't know; it's hard to explain."

Douglas fired the first salvo at the 11-minute mark when Javi Vega was pulled down in the penalty box by Raul Lopez. Vega calmly popped the PK into the left corner to give the Tigers their only lead and goal of the game.

The foul happened moments after Douglas intercepted a pass on the defensive end.

"We had a mental mistake at the beginning," Martinez said. "We got a little lazy, and they made a good play on the ball."

The Tigers had two good rushes in the next three minutes, but were unable to convert. Carson keeper Jose Rodriguez came out on the second ball and made a sliding stop.

Carson tied the match at 1 in the 19th minute when Ronnie Elliott fed Osvaldo Gomez, who scored. A minute later, Elliott, dribbling down the right side, fired one that found the left corner of the net for the go-ahead score.

Lopez missed the Wooster game, and didn't start Wednesday. He did a lot of damage once he entered the game. The first of his two goals made it 3-1 at the intermission.

"He wasn't going to start, but we looked much better when he went in there," Martinez said. "When he is in there, he makes a difference."

In the 49th minute Lopez scored again. He took a through ball and dribbled toward the Douglas goal. When the Tigers' keeper came out, Lopez just tapped the ball past him to make it 4-1.

Efren Ramirez made it 5-1 in the 56th minute, and Michael Rodriguez tallied in the 73rd minute.

Vega had a good chance to score in extra time, but Jose Rodriquez made a diving stop.