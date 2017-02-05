Douglas boys clinch playoff spot | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas Tigers clinched a postseason berth Friday night with a 59-47 Sierra League win against Wooster in Reno.

Tre Jackson scored 23 points to help Douglas (6-8, 7-16) pull away from Wooster (0-14, 2-23).

The Tigers are now assured of fourth-place in the Sierra League and a trip to Spanish Springs for an opening round game in the Northern 4A Region Tournament on Feb. 14. Spanish Springs has already clinched the High Desert League championship.

Wooster led 11-10 after one quarter on Friday, however, the Tigers engaged on a 22-12 run through the second quarter to go up 32-23 at halftime. The Tigers extended their advantage to 43-29 at the end of three quarters.

Jackson shot 8-for-16 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free throw line to lead the Tigers offensively. Ryan Barnes scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers. Josh Meza added seven points, while sophomore Josh Carillo had six on a pair of 3-pointers.

The Tigers made good on 17 of their 28 free throws.

Douglas closes out its regular season this week with a game on Tuesday at league-leading Galena and a home game on Friday against arch rival Carson.