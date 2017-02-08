Douglas bowling team ends regular season with four-match win streak | RecordCourier.com

The first-year Douglas High School Bowling Club completed its regular season on a win streak last Wednesday in Reno.

Douglas defeated Wooster in a High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program duel at Coconut Bowl in Sparks. The win was the fourth in a row for Douglas, which ended its regular season with a 4-3 record.

Students at Douglas High School and ASPIRE Academy comprise the first-year team, which is based out of Wink’s Silver Strike in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The league playoffs begin on Saturday at Gold Dust West in Carson City. The championship match is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the National Bowling Stadium.

Carson City trail run Saturday

Ascent Runs will present its Love Can Be Cold run on Saturday on the Prison Hill trails in Carson City.

The event, the fourth of five races in the Winter Trail Series, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. from the trailhead located at Koontz Lane and Edmonds Drive.

Runners will have a choice of 5- and 10-kilometer distances on single and double track trails, which could vary depending on weather conditions.

The cost is $20 for adults who pre-register ($25 on race day) and $10 for students. Awards are not distributed, although participants have a chance to compete within their own age groups.

MEFIYI basketball camp set

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) is organizing its Winter Break Basketball Camp with Jam On IT Basketball Academy for Feb. 21-23.

The camp is for boys and girls first through eighth grades. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. until noon each day in the Douglas High School gyms. The cost is $75.

Jam On It camps combine basketball fundamentals with a flare of street basketball. Jam On It not only emphasizes basketball, but stress life skills and education to all students, to provide student-athletes every opportunity to excel that can give them an edge.

The camp focuses on teaching fundamentals to all levels by creating a fun, competitive atmosphere through skill stations and games.

Online payment and registration is available — https://squareup.com/store/mefiyi-foundation-inc?t=merchant-fb — or send an email to mefiyirewards@gmail.com for more information.

REWARD Program now under way

MEFIYI is now offering its REWARD Program Mondays at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School and Wednesdays at Carson Valley Middle School.

REWARD provides student-athletes with information, planning and discussion how to enhance both their scholastic and athletic high school and college aspirations. The program is led by MEFIYI Staff JoJo and Suzi Townsell and will include guest speakers from the University of Nevada, local non profit organizations who serve our local youth and community volunteers.

The goals of REWARD is to assist student-athletes in becoming high school graduates, prepare for higher education or vocational training and an employed workforce. Email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

MEFIYI acknowledged support from the Smallwood Foundation, Professional Athletes Foundation, Tamarack Junction, NFL Foundation, Vail Resorts-Epic Promise, The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, Terry Wells Foundation and Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation.