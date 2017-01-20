Douglas bowling club to make home debut Saturday at Wink’s | RecordCourier.com

Coming off its historic first victory, the Douglas High bowling club will host its first High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program dual meet Saturday at Wink’s Silver Strike bowling center in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Douglas, in its inaugural season, and Reed will face off starting at 1:30 p.m. Douglas is 1-1 for the season after its 24-21 win against Damonte Ranch on Jan. 11 at High Sierra Lanes in Reno.

Two more regular season dates remain on the Douglas squad’s regular season schedule before the league playoffs begin on Feb. 11 at Gold Dust West in Carson City.