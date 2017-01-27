Douglas bowlers to host McQueen | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas High School bowling club will make its home debut Saturday when it hosts McQueen at 11 a.m. in a High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program match at Wink’s Silver Strike Bowling Center.

The match was scheduled for last Saturday, but postponed due to weather.

Douglas is coming off a 33.5-12.5 win on Wednesday against North Valleys at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno. The win was the second in a row for the Tigers.

Youth softball sign-ups to end

The final registration session for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season will be held Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Participants must pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players must provide birth certificate copies.

The registration fee is $85 for players (maximum of $160 per family) ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

The age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Youth shooting program open

A weekly shotgun shooting program coached by nationally certified 4-H, NRA, and YSSA shotgun coaches is open to kids in grades 6-12.

The program meets at 6 p.m. Fridays at Capitol City Gun Club, 3590 Arrowhead Drive in Carson City.

Its focus is on gun safety, shooting basics and rules of the games. No prior experience is necessary. A parent or legal guardian must be present.

To RSVP for orientation or for more information, call Jay Yankoskie at 775-450-6968; or Pepper Freyman at 775-843-7773; or Bob White at 775-530-3296.

The cost is $5 for a box of 25 shells or 25 clay targets. Additionally, loaner shotguns are available for borrow.

An orientation event that will include safety training and live fire is planned at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. At orientation, boxes of targets will be sold for half price.

Line Drive U now open

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.