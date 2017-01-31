Douglas bowlers continue win streak | RecordCourier.com

The first-year Douglas High School Bowling Club competed at home for the first time on Saturday and continued its hot streak with a win against McQueen at Wink’s Silver Strike in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Douglas, which began its High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program season with three straight losses, has now reeled off successive wins against Damonte Ranch, North Valleys and McQueen. The coed Douglas team includes students from Douglas High School and ASPIRE Academy.

“We have really bowled well our last three matches,” coach David Dickey explained. “We have won three in a row, so the team has really responded.”

One of the highlights for Douglas was Joe Harris, who came in with a 116 average and shot a 489 series. He rolled game scores of 159, 179 and 151 — 46 pins above his average, according to Dickey.

David Cole, who came in with a 185 average, posted a 562 series, with scores of 185, 206 and 171.

Among the highlights for the Douglas girls, Angela Miller (141 average) shot a first-game score of 116 and then followed with games of 168 and 180 to finish with a 464 series. Cassidee Miller had scores of 150-146-156 for a 452 series, which surpassed her 139 average. Jessica Withrow (101 average) had scores of 113, 126 and 159 for a 398 series.

Douglas has one more regular season match today against Wooster at Coconut Bowl in Sparks.

“I think we could finish the season strong as long as we stay humble and take it one week at a time,” Dickey noted.

Dickey extended gratitude to Wink’s Silver Strike co-owners Jim and Stacey Winklepleck for hosting more than 200 high school bowlers during the HDIBP event.