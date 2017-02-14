Douglas bowlers advance in playoffs | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas Bowling Club extended its win streak Saturday with a 24-21 triumph against McQueen during the first round of the High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program high school playoffs in Carson City.

By winning, Douglas improved its overall season record to 5-3 with five straight wins.

The team will face Reed on Thursday at High Sierra Lanes for the HDIBP’s Mountain Division championship.

Coach David Dickey pointed to a total team effort in the Baker Team Competition format scoring in which three-person teams bowled nine games at the Gold Dust West Bowling Center — “three teams for a total of nine bowlers competing for points.”

The Mountain and Valley division champions will meet on Feb. 22 to decide the HDIBP title at the National Bowling Stadium in Reno.

Students at Douglas High School and ASPIRE Academy comprise the Douglas club team, which is based at Wink’s Silver Strike in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Coed youth volleyball league now organizing

Registration is open for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation coed youth volleyball leagues for students from elementary through high school.

These leagues are designed for beginner to advanced players, emphasizing skill development and fun competition. There will be third/fourth, fifth/sixth, seventh/eighth and

ninth-12th grade leagues. Participants will be randomly assigned to a team through a draft system. All games will be played on weeknights with at least one practice set aside each week.

The cost is $80 for early registration through March 6 and $90 after that date.

Volunteer coaches are needed for the program (applicants must pass a background check).

Visit http://www.dcprsports.com for information and coaching applications.

Snowshoe race on Feb. 26

The annual Eric Nageotte Memorial “Fresh Tracks” 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race has been scheduled for Feb. 26 at Historic Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

Hosted by the Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club, the event starts at 10 a.m.

The beneficiaries are Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin. On-line registration is available at the http://www.ultrasignup.com website. Entry forms are also available at Kahle Community Center, South Lake Tahoe Recreation Center, Reno Running Company and Eclipse Sports in Reno and CV Sports in Carson City.

Visit the Tahoe Mountain Milers website — http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org — call 775-588-2864 or send an email to tahoecarol@charter.net for information.

MEFIYI basketball camp set

Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI) is organizing its Winter Break Basketball Camp with Jam On IT Basketball Academy Tuesday through Thursday.

The three-day camp is for boys and girls first through eighth grades. Sessions will be held 9 a.m. until noon each day in the Douglas High School gyms. The cost is $75.

Jam On It camps combine basketball fundamentals with a flare of street basketball. Jam On It not only emphasizes basketball, but stress life skills and education to all students, to provide student-athletes every opportunity to excel.

Online payment and registration is available — https://squareup.com/store/mefiyi-foundation-inc?t=merchant-fb — or email mefiyirewards@gmail.com for information.

Carson Valley course now open

Carson Valley re-opened for play last Friday afternoon.

Tee times are available by calling 265-3181.