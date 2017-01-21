Douglas alpine skiers win race | RecordCourier.com

The Douglas Tigers captured first-place in the combined team standings on Thursday afternoon during Tahoe Basin Ski League slalom races held at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

Danner Hillman, Sean Dunkelman, Bryan Harris and Sloane Niccoli were the four scoring racers for Douglas during the boys race.

The top four to finish in the girls race for Douglas were Mary Weyland, Kat Wulstein, Ariana Bilderback and Peri Buck.

Thursday’s event was hosted by Whittell. The next regularly scheduled league event is a slalom on Feb. 1 at Kirkwood.

Youth softball registration to continue on Wednesday

Registration for the 2017 Carson Valley Fastpitch season will continue on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The program’s final registration session will be held on Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the community center.

Participants must pre-register on the organization’s website — carsonvalleyfastpitch.com — and new players are required to provide birth certificate copies along with payment to one of the registration sessions.

The registration fee is $85 for players ages 4-6 and $90 for players ages 7-and-older.

A maximum rate of $160 is charged per family.

The program’s age divisions are 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Eligibility for each division is based on a player’s age as of Dec. 31, 2016.

Contact Patti Snyder at 265-6447 (pattisnyder88@aol.com) or Melissa Strazi at 775-291-3763 (Melissa.strazi@gmail.com) for information.

Empire Ranch seniors membership under way

Memberships are now available for the Empire Ranch Senior Men’s Golf Club 2017 season. Applications may be obtained at the Empire Ranch Pro Shop, at 1876 Fair Way, Carson City.

Participants must be at least 55 years old to join.

The club has scheduled 35 weekly tournaments on Wednesday mornings, of which 10 are played at other local golf courses. The first tournament is on March 8. The club has a variety of tournaments which include individual stroke play, team scrambles, best ball, Stableford scoring and a club championship. All tournaments are separated into flights and handicapped, giving players an equal chance to win.

The club dues are $50 which includes 2017 NNGA membership. Call 775-885-2100 for more information.

Line Drive U now open

Line Drive University has opened for its 2017 baseball season.

The facility is located at 2577 Nowlin Road near Johnson Lane and is open Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is also open on weekends from noon until 5 p.m.

Line Drive U is open to the public and offers coin-operated baseball and softball batting cages, as well as team and individual practice areas.

Call 267-3331 for information.