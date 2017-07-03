Donovan out front at ridge run | RecordCourier.com

Donovan out front at ridge run
July 3, 2017
Ponderosa Ridge Run
1, J.P. Donovan, 30, Incline Village, 1:07:36
2, Patrick Parsel, 31, South Lake Tahoe, 1:12:03
3, Todd Rose, 44, San Francisco, 1:15:36
4, Ivan Lieben, 47, San Francisco, 1:23:40
5, Andy Starostka, 49, Reno, 1:24:55
6, Robin Desota, 50, Zephyr Cove, 1:34:03
7, Christian Markt, 35, South Lake Tahoe, 1:40:02
8, Anthony Cupaiuolo, 41, South Lake Tahoe, 1:42:55
9, Fred Farris, 40, Los Angeles, 1:44:49
10, Peter Harrison, 53, Zephyr Cove, 1:45:00
11, Meghan Wolf, 42, Reno, 1:54:11
12, Nick Ashmore, 48, South Lake Tahoe, 1:54:37
13, Sean Lehmann, 45, Carson City, 1:58:22
14, Tiffany Anderson, 39, Reno, 2:03:53
15, Scott Robertson, 57, Reno, 2:18:11
16, Erick Studenicka, 51, Carson City, 2:18:13
17, Tony Cupaiuolo, 73, South Lake Tahoe, 2:49:35
J.P. Donovan was in a familiar position on a sunny and warm Saturday during the 43rd annual Ponderosa Ridge Run — alone and out front.
Donovan, 30, of Incline Village, outdistanced a field of 18 runners to win the challenging 9.5-mile trail race from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury for the fourth time in five years. He finished in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, 36 seconds on a course that starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the first 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.
Donovan, honored as USA Triathlon Off-Road (amateur male) Athlete of the Year in 2014, previously won the Ridge run in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Patrick Parsel, 31, of South Lake Tahoe finished second overall in a time of 1:12:03. Parsel formerly ran at U.C. Davis (his best 5,000 time was 14:32.30 and 30:38.32 for 10,000), sixth-place at the 2016 Tamalpa Headlands 50K (USATF Trail 50k National Championships).
Todd Rose, 44, of San Francisco finished third overall and as the first masters runner (40-and-over). Rose, 44, placed eighth in the master's 10K (33:23) in December at the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships and ran 14:37 for 5,000 meters when he was at Edinboro State College (Pa).
Ivan Lieben, 47, of San Francisco ran 1:23:40 and Andy Starostka, 49, of Reno ran 1:24:55 to round out the top five.
Meghan Wolf, 42, of Reno was the first woman to finish and 11th overall in 1:54:11. Tiffany Anderson, 39, of Reno was the second woman across the finish in 2:03:53.
The oldest finisher was Tony Cupaiuolo, 73, of South Lake Tahoe in 2:49:35.
Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986.