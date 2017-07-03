Donovan out front at ridge run | RecordCourier.com

J.P. Donovan was in a familiar position on a sunny and warm Saturday during the 43rd annual Ponderosa Ridge Run — alone and out front.

Donovan, 30, of Incline Village, outdistanced a field of 18 runners to win the challenging 9.5-mile trail race from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury for the fourth time in five years. He finished in a time of 1 hour, 7 minutes, 36 seconds on a course that starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the first 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Donovan, honored as USA Triathlon Off-Road (amateur male) Athlete of the Year in 2014, previously won the Ridge run in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Patrick Parsel, 31, of South Lake Tahoe finished second overall in a time of 1:12:03. Parsel formerly ran at U.C. Davis (his best 5,000 time was 14:32.30 and 30:38.32 for 10,000), sixth-place at the 2016 Tamalpa Headlands 50K (USATF Trail 50k National Championships).

Todd Rose, 44, of San Francisco finished third overall and as the first masters runner (40-and-over). Rose, 44, placed eighth in the master's 10K (33:23) in December at the USATF National Club Cross Country Championships and ran 14:37 for 5,000 meters when he was at Edinboro State College (Pa).

Ivan Lieben, 47, of San Francisco ran 1:23:40 and Andy Starostka, 49, of Reno ran 1:24:55 to round out the top five.

Meghan Wolf, 42, of Reno was the first woman to finish and 11th overall in 1:54:11. Tiffany Anderson, 39, of Reno was the second woman across the finish in 2:03:53.

The oldest finisher was Tony Cupaiuolo, 73, of South Lake Tahoe in 2:49:35.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986.