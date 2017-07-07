Death Ride Saturday | RecordCourier.com

More than 3,000 cyclists are expected to be on Alpine County's roadways Saturday for the 37th annual Death Ride, Tour of the California Alps.

The Death Ride challenges participants with a route that includes a distance of 129 miles and 15,000 feet of climbing over 8,314-foot Monitor, 8,730-foot Ebbetts and 8,580-foot Carson passes.

The event is hosted by the Alpine County Chamber of Commerce.

Five-pass riders will begin departing from Turtle Rock Park between 5 and 6:30 a.m. Riders have options of attempting anywhere from one to five passes, however, all participants are required to complete their rides by 8 p.m. Cyclists ride both sides of Monitor and Ebbetts to complete the five-pass route.

Participants can expect to see hot weather, with highs in the low 90s. The Weather.com website also calls for a 20 percent chance of precipitation.

The course covers both sides of Monitor and Ebbetts to create a five-pass challenge that will be completely ready after the opening of Ebbetts Pass last week. The opening is a result of California Department of Transportation road crews working to clear and repair Highway 4 due to heavy snowfall this winter.

Road closures on Highway 89 over Monitor Pass and Highway 4 over Ebbetts Pass will be in effect on Saturday. From 5-7:15 a.m., the road will be closed to traffic from the Markleeville Courthouse to the junction of Highway 89 and Highway 4. Monitor Pass will reopen to vehicle traffic at noon. Ebbetts Pass will reopen at 3 p.m.

Motorists are asked to adhere to posted speed zones and early morning parking crews.