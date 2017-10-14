Damonte Ranch bests Tigers

Ty Allison returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for one touchdown to get the Damonte Ranch High football team started against Douglas on Friday night. And then the Mustangs scored three more during a game-breaking stretch of one minute, 38 seconds before halftime on their way to their 42-7 homecoming victory in Reno.

Douglas (0-2 Sierra League, 2-6 overall) recovered from a slow start — Jayden Foster's 28-yard touchdown sweep around right end in the first quarter made it 14-7 — before the defending league and region champion Mustangs sprinted away in the final three minutes before halftime.

Damonte Ranch (1-0 league, 7-0 overall) took charge when it scored two touchdowns in a span of 50 seconds, aided by a fumble recovery. Junior quarterback Cade McNamara, who has committed to Notre Dame, threw a touchdown strike with 1:28 left to extend the Damonte Ranch lead to 35-7.

The Tigers had a last-minute drive end with an incomplete pass in the end zone as time expired at the intermission.

Sierra League standingsTeamttLeaguetOverallBishop Manoguet2-0t6-2 Damonte Rancht1-0t7-0Galenatt1-0t4-2Carson 0-2t3-4Douglas 0-2t2-6Friday’s scores:Damonte Ranch 42, Douglas 7Manogue 34, Carson 21Oct. 20 games:Galena @ Bishopo ManogueDamonte Ranch @ Carson

Damonte Ranch only needed 15 seconds to take its first lead when Allison found an open lane on his left side for a touchdown on the opening kickoff, the Mustangs got the ball right back and struck again on their second play from scrimmage when McNamara threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Dru Jacobs to make it 14-0.

Recommended Stories For You

Douglas will have a bye this week and then return to action on Oct. 26 with a Nevada Day weekend Thursday night game against Galena at Keith Roman Field in Minden. The Tigers conclude their regular season at home on Nov. 3 against arch rival Carson.

Note: Galena had its non-league game at Sonoma Valley on Friday night canceled due to the Tubbs fire. The game was Sonoma Valley's homecoming.