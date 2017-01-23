CVMS volleyball tops Carson | RecordCourier.com

The Carson Valley Middle School eighth grade volleyball team picked up a pair of Tah-Neva League wins against Carson City opponents last week.

First, the Tigers rallied to win Tuesday at home in three sets against Eagle Valley, 23-25, 25-18, 15-9. The Tigers followed with another comeback to win on Thursday at Carson Middle School, 17-25, 25-14, 15-4.

Kate Talia had five kills, five service points and four digs in the Eagle Valley match. Fiona Mora contributed six points with four aces, Kyla Palaroan five points (two aces) and three assists, Haley Passink five points, Brooklyn Galliett four points and three kills, Serena Tomassi two kills and two assists, and Kennedy Cole five assists.

Against Carson, Bethany Lundberg delivered 14 points (eight aces) and five kills, Tomassi seven points (three aces) and six assists, Maddy Surane three points, Palaroan four assists, while Hannah Shaw, Haley Hassman and Chloe Stein combined to score four points. Savannah Sabo added one kill and one assist and Caitlyn Stephens had two digs and one kill.

Carson Valley hosts Pau-Wa-Lu for a match on Thursday at 3 p.m. for the seventh grade match and 5 p.m. for the eighth grade match.

PAU-WA-LU

The Pau-Wa-Lu Panthers lost to Carson in three sets on Wednesday. The Solons won by scores of 25-22, 20-25, 15-13.

Sophia Marlcich and Sage Hubkey had four service aces each and Meadow Shull three. Shull and Marlcich had two kills each while Courtney Battcher played strong back row defense.

Meanwhile, Pau-Wa-Lu’s seventh grade team swept past Carson, 25-13, 25-13.

Neveah Kizer ran off 13 straight service points as the second server to help the Panthers gain a 15-1 edge early in the match. In the second set, Ryleigh Blaire played as the sole setter in a 5-1 scheme and pulled off the change “with flying colors,” according to coach Dan Hannah. Campbell Dedmon rang up 11 straight service points, again as the second server. Ryleigh Blaire started the set off with a run of six points to help the Panthers take an 18-5 lead.