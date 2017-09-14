CVB hosts fall baseball at Lampe Park

Teams from South Lake Tahoe, Dayton, Bishop and Incline Village joined four local teams to play in the Carson Valley Invitational fall baseball tournament last weekend at Lampe Park.

Carson Valley Baseball hosted the tournament Saturday and Sunday on three fields for 12U-16U age group teams.

Four of the CVB's five Express teams were in action both days.

CVB will return to action this weekend at a tournament in Incline Village, according to Clint Celio. CVB teams will play in a Carson City tournament on Sept. 23-24. Fall tournament play is scheduled to continue through November.