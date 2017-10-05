College showcase next weekend

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $245.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.

Carson-Douglas rodeo squad fares well

Recommended Stories For You

The local club has two rodeos in the book, and several individuals have dominated.

In the recent White Pine event, McKenzie Raper was first in average in barrels, first in breakaway and first in goat tying. She was the all-around winner in the junior high division. She also teamed with Riley Roderick in ribbon roping.

Reno McGill won boys breakaway, was first in goat tying, first in steer riding, third in chute dogging and was second in team roping with Brock Feyder. He also was first in ribbon roping with partner Wylee Mitchell. He was an all-around winner.

Cole English was fifth in breakaway, fifth in ribbon roping and seventh in goat tying.

In the high school division, Corley Raper was second in average in barrels. Corley Raper was ninth in average in goat tying.

Denver McGill was seventh in goat tying and 10th in breakaway.

In the Battle Mountain event held in early September, McKenzie was the girls all-around winner and Reno McGill was the boys all-around.

In the high school division, Corley Raper won in barrels, was fourth in pole bending, fifth in breakaway and fifth in goat tying. Brynn Lehman was first in average in breakaway, and then teamed with Cason Webb to finish seventh in team roping.

Essary & Budjako win at Carson Valley

Dan Essary and Matt Budjako won Flight A in a tiebreaker over Joe Morrison and Marc Menezes to capture the Carson Valley Golf Club's 2-man alternate shot competition last weekend.

Both teams shots 74s. Jack Sparman and Charles Poe were a stroke back at 75.

Bruce Sanford and Gary Carsten won Flight B with a 70, two shots ahead of Jack Zippwald and John Guidicatti and three ahead of Chris Willing and Garry Sparks.

Carson Valley to host Oktoberfest

The annual Oktoberfest golf event is set for Oct. 17 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders it's the usual fee plus $15.

Call 265-3181 for information.

Kokanee Trail Runs to be held Oct. 8 near South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club will host its annual Kokanee Trail Runs Sunday at the sno-park near South Lake Tahoe.

A lineup of races starts with a half-marathon at 7 a.m. from the sno-park, off Highway 89 north of U.S. 50 past Camp Richardson. The Tadpole Trot will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K races at 8:30 a.m. Walkers are welcome for the 5K and 10K.

Race day registration for each of the races will open at 6 a.m. Registration also is available the day before during the Oktoberfest festivities at Camp Richardson. Visit tahoemtnmilers.org for online registration.

The half-marathon course will give participants views of Lake Tahoe and Fallen Leaf Lake.

The cost is $60 for the half marathon, $50 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the Tadpole Trot. An extra $5 will be charged on-site registration will cost an extra $5.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers in each age and gender division.

Visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org or email race director Ken Kasterko at ken.kasterko@gmail.com for more information.