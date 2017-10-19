Coleville homecoming Saturday against Pyramid Lake

Coleville High will celebrate homecoming Saturday with its Western 1A 8-man football game against Pyramid Lake.

Coleville (1-4 league, 2-4 overall) is looking to end a three-game losing streak in the 1 p.m. game.

The Wolves lost 69-0 at home last Saturday against defending division champion Virginia City, a team that improved its season record to 7-0.

"I thought we played pretty well against Virginia City considering how good they are and that we were more shorthanded than normal," coach Will Sandy noted.

The Wolves were without leading rusher Alejandro Gomez, who was out due to an injury. The junior is expected to play against Pyramid Lake, according to Sandy.

Quarterback Andrew Robles completed 10 of 21 passes for 103 yards to lead Coleville offensive in its loss against Virginia City. Quinton Castro had six receptions for 51 yards.

Jacob Anderson led the Wolves defensively with 18 tackles (6 solo). Brayan Garcia had 10 tackles, including a sack.

Note: Virginia City will host Whittell Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest that will decide the Western 1A championship. Virginia City has scored 51 points or more in each of the games it has played this season. Whittell is also 7-0, including a 104-58 win against Mineral County last Friday.