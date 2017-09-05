Coleville freshman’s catch a big one

Irvin Gonzalez enjoyed a memorable debut for the Coleville High football team on Friday night.

Not only did the 5-foot-5, 110-pound freshman catch the first ball thrown his way, it was a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andrew Robles in the third-quarter that put the Wolves on track to an 8-6 season-opening 8-man football win at Eureka.

Coupled with the 2-point conversion pass from Robles to Zane Loggins, Coleville (1-0 overall) was able to secure its come-from-behind win in the non-conference defensive struggle. This marked Coleville's lowest scoring 8-man game since a 6-0 win against Eureka in 1992.

"Eureka was ready to play," Coleville coach Will Sandy noted. "They lost a game at Smith Valley last weekend, so they obviously had something to prove."

Coleville drove 80 yards on its opening series of the third quarter, capped by the Robles-to-Gonzalez touchdown pass. Pressure catch?

"It was Ervin's second play of his career and his first chance to catch a pass in high school," Sandy pointed out.

Another freshman, Ernesto Sandoval, had a 15-yard catch three plays before the touchdown to keep the drive alive.

Loggins caught the 2-point conversion pass after having taken over at tight end when Vernon Painter hurt his ankle in the first half.

Eureka (0-2) scored on its first possession of the game. The Vandals capitalized on a short punt and drove 26 yards, capped by a touchdown run by freshman Brandon Lee.

Coleville's defense came up big by forcing six turnovers in the game. The biggest came late in the fourth quarter when Robles interested a pass at Coleville's 2 to stop a threat.

"Turnovers really helped us because we spent most of the game defending our side of the field," Sandy pointed out.

Each of those were key for the Wolves, including fumble recoveries by Ernesto Sandoval, Jacob Anderson, Brenden Casanova and Judson Roberts. Anderson also had an interception.

Robles, a senior quarterback, was 12-for-20 for 117 yards passing and Alejandro Gomez rushed for 107 yards on 19 carries. Corbin Randall caught five passes for 61 yards.

Defensively, Robles helped lead the charge as he had a hand in 12 tackles (seven solo). Loggins was in on nine tackles (four solo) from his outside linebacker position. Roberts and Gomez contributed eight tackles each. Gomez also had a sack.

"We are expecting him to be a real key this season," Sandy said of Gomez, a 5-10, 189-pound junior.

The Wolves open their Western 1A division season at Smith Valley on Sept. 16 and are scheduled to play their home opener on Sept. 23 against Sierra Lutheran.