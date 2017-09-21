Chase Jackson closes out victory for Douglas

Range Chapman and Austin Clutts helped set the table with a sweep of their doubles sets and then Chase Jackson closed the deal for the Douglas High boys tennis team in its down-to-the-wire 10-8 victory against Damonte Ranch on Tuesday at Lampe Park.

Chapman and Clutts won each of their three sets for the second straight match, losing only three games overall. And then Jackson defeated Garrett Scheid — who played in the Mustangs' No. 1 singles position — in a tie-breaker as Douglas clinched a win that improved its Northern 4A conference record to 3-5. Damonte Ranch dropped to 4-4.

Jackson, who swept his three sets during the match, capped by a 7-6 (7-3) win against Scheid in the final set of the day. Douglas coach Roger Rusmisel said Jackson took a 5-2 lead, however, Scheid rallied to take the next four games to go up, 6-5. Jackson fought back to send it into a tiebreaker and then won the first three points. The players traded points after that and Jackson held on for his 7-3 win.

Douglas won four of six sets in both the first and second rounds and headed into the third round needing only two wins to clinch the team victory. Chapman and Clutts picked up one win, however, Damonte Ranch came back to take four sets in the round — setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

The doubles team of James Jenks and Josh Herup also enjoyed a good performance in their debut together, according to Rusmisel. They won their first two sets to help stake the team to an early lead.

Bryce Unger and Teagan Valenzuela also contributed a win during their first-round set.