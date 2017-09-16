Chapman, Clutts lead boys tennis team

Seniors Range Chapman and Austin Clutts swept their doubles sets Thursday afternoon to provide a highlight for the Douglas High boys tennis team in its 13-5 Northern 4A conference loss against Bishop Manogue in Reno.

Douglas (2-5 conference) also lost 15-3 against Reno (6-0) in a match at Lampe Park that was interrupted by a lightning storm on Tuesday and completed before tornado warnings were issued on Wednesday afternoon. The Huskies are defending Northern 4A region champions and last year's state tournament runner-up behind Palo Verde.

Chapman is a four-year veteran of the Douglas tennis program while Clutts is a newcomer who also doubles as a 3-point shooting threat for the Tigers in basketball.

The two players are "developing into a solid doubles team as they progress through the season and probably have their best tennis ahead of them," noted coach Roger Rusmisel.

Chapman and Clutts won one set and took a game in their 6-1 loss against Reno's undefeated Nick Rinehart-William Boyden. Rinehart was part of the Huskies' region championship doubles team in 2016.

Another bright spot against Manogue was delivered by first-year player Josh Herup, who went 2-1. He also picked up a "hard fought" 7-5 win against Reno.

"Herup has made steady progress through the season and has been particularly successful when he plays against opponents with similar experience," Rusmisel noted. "Josh is a patient player who often sustains long rallies to earn his points."

Chase Jackson played well on Wednesday in his set against Reno. He resumed play down by a 4-1 score and was able to string together "five straight games of consistent tennis combined with great command of the court" to win 6-4.