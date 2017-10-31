Cashlyn English third in breakaway roping event Spanish Springs

Douglas-Carson High School Rodeo Club member Cashlyn English took third-place in breakaway roping during the Spanish Springs Rodeo on Oct. 21-22 in Sparks.

English held the lead with a time of 3.20 seconds after the first go at Gandalfo Arena.

Douglas-Carson had two competitors split second- and third-place in team roping: Corley Raper combined with Chloe Lambert (Fallon) and English teamed with Jayce Blake (an independent). Raper and Lambert stood in first-place after the first go with their time of 14.130.

Ashley Fitzpatrick captured seventh-place in pole bending and placed eighth in barrel racing, while Payson McGill placed eighth in goat tying for the Douglas-Carson club.

This marked the fourth stop in the fall portion of Nevada's 2017-18 high school and junior high rodeo season.

JUNIOR HIGH

Recommended Stories For You

McKenzie Raper and Reno McGill collected all-around cowgirl and cowboy honors for the Douglas-Carson club during the Spanish Springs junior high rodeo.

Raper won three individual events — barrel racing (she clocked times of 8.0 seconds in both go rounds), girls goat tying and breakaway roping — plus she teamed with Riley Roderick to place sixth in ribbon roping.

In the boys competition, McGill took second-place in goat tying, ribbon roping and saddle bronc steer riding, third in chute dogging and fourth in breakaway roping (his 3.43 was the second fastest time of the second go). McGill also combined with Brock Feyder to take fourth-place in team roping. McGill combined with Wylee Mitchel to place second in ribbon roping.

Cole English took third-place in bull riding and fifth in goat tying. Colby Morian placed fourth in chute dogging and eighth in goat tying.