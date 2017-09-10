Carson Valley Medical Center golf tourney Friday

The Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation will host its eighth annual Fall Classic Golf Tournament Friday at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club (Lakes Course).

Tee time is 9 a.m.

There will be golf prizes, contests, raffle prizes and, new this year, a golf ball drop competition sponsored by Ahern Rentals — winner takes home a cash prize.

Registration is still being accepted and all proceeds go toward supporting the Carson Valley Medical Center Hospital Foundation.

To register, visit http://www.cvmchospital.org/golf or contact Courtney Moore by e-mail at cmoore@cvmchospital.org or by phone at 782-1697. Sponsorship packages are also available.

WAVE Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake

Welcome All Veterans Everywhere (WAVE) will host its Fishing Derby on Sept. 30 at Topaz Lake.

The event will be held from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. as a fundraiser for WAVE's program to assist veterans.

The entry fee is $50. Prizes for tagged fish include $2,500 for a gold tag, $1,000 for silver and $500 for bronze. Fifty other prizes worth at least $50 will also be available.

Prizes will only be awarded for catches on the day of the event and will be limited to one prize per entry. A fishing license will be required to participate.

China Spring to host golf tournament on Oct. 2

China Spring Youth Camp will host its Valley Sandbagger Golf Tournament on Oct. 2, at the Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An 11 a.m. shotgun start on the Lakes Course is scheduled for the four-person scramble format tournament.

Among the highlights is a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, courtesy of the Carson Valley Inn. The closest-to-the-pin prize is two days of golf for two players at Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

The $100 cost includes fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue lunch. Complementary tee prizes will be given away and mulligans will be available.

Contact Tiffany Dubois at tdubois@douglas.nv.gov or 265-5350, ext. 121, for information.

Carson pancreatic cancer fundraiser Saturday

Three sports — golf, running and power lifting — will be featured Saturday when the Carson City Kiwanis Club presents its fourth annual Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Golf Tournament at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble that starts at 9 a.m. A 5K fun run starts at 8 a.m. and the Carson City Bench Press Championships at 7 a.m.

The golf tournament fee is $90 per player, which includes range balls as well as lunch and prizes.

The 5K costs $30 and $10 for the 12-and-under half-mile fun run.

The bench press fee is $10.

Contact Robey Willis at robeybarb@sbcglobal.net for information.

College Showcase coming on Oct. 14-15

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif.

The cost is $195 before Oct. 1 and $245 after.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.