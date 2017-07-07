Carson Valley falls in district play | RecordCourier.com

Reno Continental's Matt Capel homered twice and then pitched 2.1 perfect innings to close out a 14-3 District 1 Tournament 12-year-old age group Little League win against Carson Valley on Wednesday night in Carson City.

Capel hit a two-out home run over the left field fence to give Continental a 1-0 first-inning lead, then added a three-run shot in the fourth inning to make it 9-2 during the winner's bracket final at Governor's Field.

That was more than enough support for Matt Rohan and Capel, who combined to pitch four-hit ball with 15 strikeouts. Capel came on to pitch in the fourth inning and retired each of the seven straight batters he faced by strikeout as Continental advanced to the championship round of the double elimination tournament at 5 p.m. Sunday.

With its first tournament loss, Carson Valley now faces either Washoe or Reno American in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Governor's Field.

Three of Carson Valley's four hits cleared the fence for solo home runs — Carson Hill to right field with two outs in the home half of the second inning, Chase Olsen to right field with two outs in the third inning and Sean Powers to center field on the first pitch of the fourth inning.

Olsen also helped keep Carson Valley within striking distance with a defensive gem in the third inning when the score was still 6-1. Olsen, pitching in relief, made a diving catch of a short pop fly and threw to Danaus Budden at first base to complete an inning-ending double play.

Continental slugged four home runs and capitalized on 12 walks (eight of those walks eventually scored). Henry Curtis, hitting No. 8 in the order, slammed a two-run shot to right field to make it 4-0 in the second inning. Joey Scolari went to the opposite field with a solo homer in the fourth.

Continental finished with eight hits.

Kaden McIver hit 1-for-1 with a second inning for Carson Valley.

Note: Kevin Edwards, Reno Continental's Director of Coaching, previously served as a key member of the highly successful baseball program at Western Nevada College. Edwards was the right-hand man for head coach D.J. Whittemore as pitching coach, strength and conditioning coach and recruiting coordinator in the first five seasons of a program that ended its 10-year existence in 2016.