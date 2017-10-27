Carson rallies past Douglas

Note: Carson won the tie-breaker over Damonte Ranch with a higher point for wins by defeated opponents (including one-half crecit for wins by defeated High Desert League opponents in cross-over matches). On that criteria, Carson won, 52-47. … Damonte Ranch would have won the tie-breaker from Douglas by a 46-44 criteria based on the same criteria.

A run of five unanswered points sent the Carson High volleyball team past Douglas in a back-and-forth fifth set and to a pivotal 3-2 Sierra League victory on Tuesday night.

Carson (10-6 league, 18-13 overall) pulled out a 15-13 win in that fifth set to defeat Douglas (9-7, 18-12) in a match at Morse Burley Gym that decided second-place and the league's No. 2 seed into the Northern 4A Region Tournament. Douglas finished fourth and will travel to Reno for an opening round region match on Tuesday.

Carson won the first two sets, 25-11 and 25-16. Douglas won the next two, 27-25 and 25-18.

Carson coach Robert Maw called a timeout, his team on the ropes and trailing 13-10 in the fifth set.

"Tempers were very short," Maw said of the timeout huddle. "We had to get calmed down; had to let them know they were not out of it. I am really proud of the girls. They are a hard working group and there is no quit in them."

Ditto for the Tigers, who looked lost for the first two sets until Talyn Jackson got hot and took it to the Senators.

Recommended Stories For You

"We fought back, and you can't be disappointed with that," Douglas coach Suzi Townsell said.

The fifth set was tied 10 times, as the teams traded points like boxers trade punches. Neither team was able to gain the upper hand.

With the score tied at 10, Douglas ripped off three straight points. Dajarrah Navarro was called for a net violation, Jackson got a kill and Alex Demaranville-Robinson knocked one off a Carson blocker.

Maw called time, and the Senators got kills by Ku'ulei Haupu and Stefanie Schmidt plus an ace by Abby Pradere to put away the set and match.

In the opening set, Carson used a 13-0 surge to extend a 3-2 lead to 15-3. Douglas was unable to recover. Pradere served up 12 of those points, including two aces, and Haupu had six kills, including two on quick sets and two on stuff blocks.

Douglas used a 4-0 run to take a 10-9 lead in the second set. Isabella Tomassi had two kills in the surge.

Carson came back, however, scoring nine of the next 11 points for a 18-12 lead. Shea DeJoseph and Schmidt had kills.

The Tigers closed to 19-15 on a kill by Talyn Jackson. A kill by Haupu, plus an error and net violation by the Tigers extended Carson's lead to 22-15.

Jackson caught fire in the third set with seven kills and an ace. Carson had a 21-18 lead, but Douglas tied it at 21 thanks to an ace by Jackson, a kill by Hailey Hughes and a Carson service error. Tied at 25, Jackson had an ace and Carson had a passing error to end it.

The Tigers used an 11-4 surge in the fourth set to take control at 22-15. Hughes had four kills and Jackson had three to lead the way. The Senators never got closer than seven the rest of the set.

Jackson finished the night with 21 kills, 29 assists and seven kills.

"I'm glad we don't have to compete against Talyn anymore, but I will miss watching her play," Maw said of Jackson. "She is a playmaker.

Hughes added 16 kills, DeMaranville-Robinson had seven kills, 10 digs and four aces. Olivia Johnson had 22 digs and Madison Rozier 20 assists.

DeJoseph led Carson with 17 kills. Pradere had 23 digs and setter Natalie Anderson finished with 48 assists.

FROSH

The Douglas frosh team ended its season with a 15-2 record after falling at Carson in two straight sets on Tuesday. Carson won the match 25-12, 25-10.

"Even though it wasn't the way we wanted to end the season we did have a amazing season," assistant coach Rick Jenkins noted. "All the freshman volleyball girls did a great job … it was an honor to be part of this team."