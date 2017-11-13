Buck pays off for Douglas soccer

Peri Buck had a point to prove coming into the start of her senior season for the Douglas High girls soccer team back in August.

Buck, who saw her 2016 season end in early October with a torn ACL, came back this fall as an offensive force that helped propel Douglas to a 16-3-4 record and has been recognized as the Sierra League's Offensive Player of the Year for her effort.

With 21 goals and seven assists in 15 games, Buck's performance left enough of an impression that she was a unanimous selection for the award, according to first-year Douglas varsity coach Rick Smith.

"She is a competitor," he said. "She gives 120 percent at every game and every practice."

Buck, who played lacrosse and club soccer during the spring, was a playmaker who came through in a number of clutch situations for the Tigers on their way to second-place finish in the Sierra League and a berth in the region tournament semifinals. In August, she had two assists in the final three minutes of a come-from-behind 2-1 win at home against McQueen. She also scored a second half goal to ignite a comeback that sent the Tigers to a 2-1 win against Reed.

"She's constantly working to get better," coach Smith said. "She is coachable; she listens to what you say, then she takes it to heart and uses it immediately."

Three other Tigers received first-team recognition, including senior midfielder Abby Jens, sophomore defender Madi Smalley and junior goalkeeper Jordan Smith.

Jens had eight goals, the team's third leading scorer, to go with four assists. Her contributions went beyond statistics, though.

"Abby is just a solid player who provided so much more to make our team successful," coach Smith said. "She uses her left or right foot, she goes up and attacks and then drops back to play defense, her passes are well placed and the right pace, and she's willing to make a good hard tackle."

Smalley, a second-year varsity starter, was another all-around standout for Douglas.

"All of the coaches knew who Madi was," coach Smith said. "She can do it all, but we kept her in the back because of her speed and understanding of the game. She plays with a ton of energy and she played every minute of every game."

Smith, a third-year varsity veteran goalkeeper, was another Douglas player who never left the field this season. She registered eight shutouts during the season.

"I can't say enough about Jordan," coach Smith said. "I thought she was the best keeper; I thought she should have been Goalkeeper of the Year. She gets everything … high balls, low balls and she's not afraid to come out of the box."

Ava Gotchy of league champion Galena (14 shutouts this season) was honored as the league's Goalkeeper of the Year. The Grizzlies were unbeaten during the regular season and advanced to the region tournament finals, where they absorbed a 1-0 loss against McQueen.

Forward Alexa Moss and defender Claire Ingrey, both juniors, also received second-team all-league recognition for the Tigers, who lost 1-0 to McQueen in the region semifinals.