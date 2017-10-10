Buck goal lifts Tigers past Carson

Peri Buck broke up a scoreless duel in the second half and goalkeeper Jordan Smith followed that with a big save to help the Douglas High girls soccer team preserve a 1-0 victory at home against arch rival Carson on Saturday.

Buck scored on a rebound shot in the 53rd minute to give Douglas (7-1-3 league, 12-1-3 overall) a 1-0 lead that stood the rest of the way in the Sierra League contest.

The Tigers won with two starters sidelined due to injuries sustained in their game against Wooster: McKenna Hoyle and Devi Schwartz. Carson (1-9-1 league and overall) was also missing a number of players due to injuries and other reasons.

In a rivalry game, though, only the final score matters. Just ask Douglas coach Rick Smith, who experienced a pretty good rivalry during his days at USC — versus UCLA, of course.

"It's always nice to beat your rival, no matter what the score is," Smith said.

The Tigers were coming off their first loss of the season four days before, a 2-1 verdict at the hands of undefeated Galena in Reno. They were dominant against Carson, as they peppered shots at Carson goalkeeper Marisa Perez all afternoon.

The lone goal was delivered by Buck after Perez stopped one shot. Buck pounded the rebound home from 10 yards out.

Smith protected that lead with about 17 minutes left to play when she stopped a 1-on-1 shot by Verenice Garcia.

"Jordan made a great save," Smith said of the junior goalkeeper, who has posted seven shutouts so far this season. "It seems like she makes at least one of those every game."

One minute later, Carson missed another opportunity to tie the score when JV call-up Hallie Newman hit the crossbar with her shot.

Smith praised midfielder Abby Jens, as well as outside defender Hailey Christensen, center back Claire Ingrey, as well as freshman Kennedy Cole, a call-up from the JV squad.

Douglas visits Damonte Ranch on Saturday for a 10:45 a.m. game and then celebrates Senior Night on Tuesday against Wooster. The Tigers also host league-leading Galena on Oct. 21.

Alexa Moss scored a goal and had another called back for the Tigers in their loss at Galena.

A first- or second-place finish in league play is rewarded with home field advantage for the opening round of the Northern 4A Region Tournament on Oct. 30. The top two teams from the regional play advance to the NIAA 4A State Championships are set for Nov. 10-11 at North Valleys High in Reno.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Douglas didn't play on Saturday but came into this week riding a seven-game win streak. The Tigers were 6-1 winners at Galena on Oct. 3 and 9-1 winners at Wooster on Sept. 30.

The Tigers have allowed two goals in their last six games, including four straight shutouts posted by freshman goalkeeper Skylar Miller.

"The girls have grown a lot this season and they're starting to play well together," coach Timothy Plummer said. "They're getting familiar with our style of play and what we're trying to do as far as controlling the ball and flow of the game."