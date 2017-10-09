Boys lacrosse meeting on Oct. 17

Organization of a Douglas boys lacrosse team in 2018 will be discussed during a player/parent interest meeting on Oct. 17 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

The Tuesday meeting is set for a 7 p.m. start.

Laurie Smith is directing the effort to start a boys club team that will be open to high school students in the area. The team will play in the High Sierra Lacrosse League.

Email Smith at las.laurie.smith@gmail.com for information about the boys team.

Douglas fielded a girls club team, comprised of local high school and middle school players, for its first season this past spring. Contact Daunelle Wulstein at douglaslacrosse1@gmail.com for information on the girls team.

Empire Ranch senior men's golf

Joe Gibson, Ray Huntley, Paul Lockwood and Tom Harlow combined to win a Empire Ranch Senior Men's Golf Club tournament on Wednesday in Reno.

The winning team carded a net 42 in the four-man teams scramble event held at Lakeridge Golf Course.

Fred Olesek, Adam Huber, Lee Ghiglieri and Tom Wickham took second-place in the flight with their score of 45. Bob White, Ralph Bothe, Bill Langs and Joseph Stuart shot 47 for third-place. John Masiello, Nick Paul, John Lewis and Jim Green shot 48 to place fourth.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Mel Ness on the second hole, Tim Regan on No. 6, Rich Torok on No. 12 and David Knighton on No. 13.

College showcase next weekend

The College Exposure Showcase is coming to Carson City on Oct. 14-15 at the MAC Center.

Seven college coaches — two from William Jessup and one each from Folsom Lake College (community college), Columbia College, South Puget Sound Community College, Ray Navarro, Yakima Valley Community College and Osa Esene from Blue Mountain CC — will be in attendance during the two days. William Jessup is an NAIA school located in Rocklin, Calif. The cost is $245.

Drills and fundamentals plus games are on the schedule for both days.

Contact Brant Minor at CoachMinor3@gmail.com or go to MaxHoops.com for information.

Carson Valley to host Oktoberfest

The annual Oktoberfest golf event is set for Oct. 17 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Carson Valley Golf Course.

The scramble event costs $40. For season pass holders it's the usual fee plus $15.

Call 265-3181 for information.

Kokanee Trail Runs to be held today near South Lake Tahoe

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club will host its annual Kokanee Trail Runs today at the sno-park near South Lake Tahoe.

A lineup of races starts with a half-marathon at 7 a.m. from the sno-park, off Highway 89 north of U.S. 50 past Camp Richardson. The Tadpole Trot will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K and 10K races at 8:30 a.m. Walkers are welcome for the 5K and 10K.

Race day registration for each of the races will open at 6 a.m. The cost is $60 for the half marathon, $50 for the 5K and 10K and $20 for the Tadpole Trot. An extra $5 will be charged on-site registration will cost an extra $5.

Visit http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org.