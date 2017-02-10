Bowlers move on to league playoffs | RecordCourier.com

Coming off a clutch performance that led to a regular season-ending win last week, the first-year Douglas Bowling Club is ready to open in the High Desert Interscholastic Bowling Program high school playoffs starting Saturday in Carson City.

Douglas, 4-3 for its regular season with a four straight wins, faces McQueen in a first round matchup at 11:30 a.m. at the Gold Dust West Bowling Center. Douglas finished tied for second with Bishop Manogue in the HDIB Mountain Division. Reed won the division with its 6-1 record. Spanish Springs and Carson went 7-0 and 6-1 to lead the Valley Division.

The tournament championship match is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the National Bowling Stadium.

Last Wednesday, coach David Dickey pointed to some solid senior leadership from Jessica Withrow, Joe Harris, Gavin Perry, Jake Rouse, Andrew Jones and Kris Ramos as pivotal in the team’s regular season-ending win against Wooster at Wild Island Coconut Bowl in Sparks.

“We needed four points to win the match and the seniors all got their points,” Dickey noted. “We got 11 points the last game for a total of 31 points.”

Withrow and Angela Miller finished with scratch series scores of 413 that stood as the Mountain Division’s best for the week. Angela and Cassidee Miller posted respective game scores of 170 and 157 that ranked as tops for the division for the week.

Students at Douglas High School and ASPIRE Academy comprise the high school bowling club team, which is based at Wink’s Silver Strike bowling center in the Gardnerville Ranchos.