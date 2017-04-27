Big George invite on Saturday | RecordCourier.com

Douglas High's track and field program will be showcased Saturday when it hosts the 10th annual Big George Rotary Invitational.

A field representing 28 schools from around Northern Nevada, in addition to Del Oro from Loomis, Calif., is expected to be on hand for a meet that gets under way at 8:30 a.m. with field events at the high school's Big George Athletic Complex. Running events begin with the boys 110-meter high hurdles and girls 100 hurdles trials at 9:15 a.m.

This is the second of two home appearances this season for the Tigers and one last tune-up before the postseason begins. The Sierra and High Desert League meets will be held May 6 at Carson High, with the top two qualifiers, along with the next five best marks (eight in the distance events), qualifying to compete the Northern 4A Region Championships on May 13, also at Carson High.

Even though many of Northern Nevada's top individuals will compete Saturday night at the prestigious Sacramento Meet of Champions at American River College, there will be an ample supply of talent on display for fans to watch at Douglas.

Hometown fans will have an opportunity to watch John Munyan, the defending state large schools 1,600-meter champion, who currently ranks among the North's fastest for the 800 and 1,600. Munyan has clocked a best of 4:20.66 for one mile — about 9.3 meters longer than the 1,600 — which he set on April 8 at the Arcadia Invitational in Southern California. He has also run 2:01.67 for 800 meters. The school records in those events are Derrik Jenkins with a 1:57.6 for the 800 in 2008 and Bryan Carroll with a 4:18.4 for the 1,600 in 1980.

Another standout for Douglas is senior Logan Kyle, whose season best of 14-feet in the pole vault currently ranks No. 2 in the state and No. 1 in the Sierra League. Senior teammate Samuel Brees also stands among the top four in the league after his career best jump of 13-0 last Saturday at the Carson Invitational. Yet another Douglas vaulter, senior Hunter Celio, is No. 1 in the league with her best of 10-0. The boys and girls school pole vault records are held Nick Maestretti (who now competes for the University of Kansas) at 16-1¼ and Amanda Brazeau at 12-0.

Another athlete to watch is Dawson Coman, who has run a best of 11.29 for 100 meters and ranks No. 3 in the league in the 200 at 22.98. Josh Jacobs set school records — 10.8 and 21.6 — in those events during the 1996 season.

Madison Smalley ranks No. 1 in the league in the girls 400 (1:00.05), while Kindra Ruckman and Meleeah McKown rank No. 3 and No. 4 in the discus with respective marks of 110-2 and 108-2. Corie Nalder also ranks No. 2 in the girls pole vault at 8-6 and Madilynne Cox is tied for No. 3 at 8-0.