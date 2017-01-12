Bidart receives all-league honors | RecordCourier.com

Despite narrowly missing out on a berth in the California Community College Athletic Association playoffs back in November, the Lake Tahoe Community College women’s soccer team was well represented when it came to postseason individual honors.

Six Coyotes received all-Golden Valley Conference recognition, including 2016 Douglas High graduate Caitlyn Bidart, a defender who was selected as a first-team center back.

“Dart was our most consistent performer all year and a team captain,” coach Jeremy Evans said. “She was just a rock in the backline for us, which isn’t always easy at the collegiate level. She reads the game at such a high level and broke up almost every possible counterattack when she was in a vulnerable spot as a center back. At that position, as opposed to positions further up the field, players can’t be wrong and she really never was.”

Sophomore Rosaura “Shawa” Guerrero-Escobedo was as the conference Most Valuable Player and Yami Jimenez-Ojeda was named the conference’s goalkeeper of the year by the league coaches. Guerrero-Escobedo led the conference in goals (21), assists (14) and points (56).

“Shawa was a no-brainer as our league’s best player,” Evans said. “She was clearly the most dangerous attacker in the league and one of the top strikers anywhere in the state.

“Yami, meanwhile, had the most talent and played with a composure that was beyond any other keeper in the conference,” the coach added. “It’s great the other coaches recognized what I saw in practice each day.”

Jimenez-Ojeda posted five shutouts in becoming the near unanimous choice as league’s top keeper in her sophomore season.

The Coyotes finished 11-5-4 overall and second place in the conference at 8-2-2. The eleven overall wins and eight conference wins are the most in the program’s three-year history.

“Looking ahead to next year, Dart is probably the most committed player in the program right now,” Evans said of Bidart. “She’s determined to improve in all facets of the game, which is refreshing to see as a coach because she’s already one of our most productive players. She has an inner-drive to succeed that is going to take her far in life, let alone lead to a wonderful sophomore season.”

All 16 eligible returners have indicated they will return for the coming fall season, he added.

“I already have 12 commitments in the 2017 class and I am looking to bring in three more, two of which have scheduled campus visits and would be absolute program changers,” Evans noted.

Here is a breakdown on other Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

BASKETBALL

MADELINE LOWE — Sonoma State University, 2016 Douglas graduate: Lowe had six points (3-for-5 from the field) and one rebound last Friday in a 71-55 win at Cal State Stanislaus in Turlock, Calif. The 5-foot-10 freshman played 23 minutes for the Seawolves in the California Collegiate Athletic Association game.

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of San Mateo (San Mateo, Calif.), 2015 Douglas graduate: The 6-foot-1 sophomore scored 18 points (9-for-16 from the floor) Wednesday night to lead San Mateo to a 77-65 win at Las Positas in Livermore, Calif. Millett currently ranks No. 7 in the Coast Conference in rebounding (7.6 per game) and No. 4 in field goal percentage (48.9).

TRACK AND FIELD

NICK MAESTRETTI — Kansas University, 2012 Douglas graduate: Maestretti cleared an indoor personal record height of 17-6-1/4 at the Bill Easton Classic last Friday inside Anschutz Pavillion in Lawrence, Kan. Maestretti made the height on his first attempt to capture first-place among collegiate vaulters.

Editor’s note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.