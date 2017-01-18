Balance, bench lead Tigers past Colts | RecordCourier.com

Eleven players contributed to the scoring and the Douglas High boys basketball team led virtually start to finish Tuesday night en route to a 57-38 Sierra League victory.

Six players combined to score 23 points coming off the bench to help Douglas (4-5 league, 5-13 overall) get past Wooster (0-9, 2-18) at Randy Green Court.

It’s the first back-to-back league wins this season for the Tigers, who host co-league leader Galena for homecoming tonight.

Douglas never trailed after Dalton Davis knocked down a 3-pointer at the game’s outset. Austin Clutts came off the bench to hit another 3-pointer to help the Tigers grab a 13-12 lead at the end of one quarter.

There were other significant contributions from the reserves on a night when senior point guard Jordan Warren was absent due to illness. Among those, junior Desmond Hinnant moved into the starting lineup and produced four points, including a key steal and layup that gave the Tigers a 36-24 advantage with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

Senior forward Josh Meza dished out three assists, all during a span of three minutes spanning the third and fourth quarters when the Tigers pushed their lead from 11 to 15 points. One of those assists came on Kaden Christensen’s 3-pointer late in the third quarter, one on a layup by sophomore Josh Carillo and another on Cade Pankey’s jumper early in the fourth.

Douglas finally put the pesky Colts away inside the final four minutes when Davis scored on in a tip-in, then after Wooster’s Tyler Vetter drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night to make it 49-38, Tre Jackson fed Kane Hoyopatubbi for an inside jumper. Ian Osolins forced an off-balance shot and grabbed the defensive rebound that led to Jackson’s layup off an inbounds pass from Ryan Barnes to make it 55-38.

Dalton Davis scored 12 points to lead the balanced Douglas offense, while Christensen and Ozolins finished with seven each. Vetter led all scorers with 16 for Wooster.

The Tigers led 13-12 after one quarter and extended its lead to 29-19 at halftime. The Colts scored all seven of their points in the second quarter on free throws. Davis and Christensen combined to convert four straight free throws after technical fouls to help the Tigers extend their lead to double figures in the second quarter.