Ann-Sophie Allen completes fourpete

Ann-Sophie Allen wasn't merely satisfied with winning her fourth straight title when the Genoa Lakes Ladies Golf Club Championship Tournament finished last Thursday.

She wanted to put up a satisfactory number.

Allen, 58, accomplished her goal as she shot a season-best tournament score of 4-over par 75 on the Genoa Lakes Golf Club's Lakes Course to extend her streak of club championships with an overall two-round score of 161. Mary Zimmerman placed second at 173.

Wells repeated her first flight victory from the last two years as she shot 175. Sarah Flanagan won the second flight at 186. Jackie Aynesworth won the third flight at 202 and Kathryn Zogorski won the fourth flight at 219. Twenty-one players participated in the tournament.

Allen, a native of Sweden who moved to Carson Valley with her husband in 2009, shot 13-over 86 for the first round on Tuesday at the Ranch Course. Juanita Wells and Zimmerman both carded scores of 85, one shot ahead of Allen.

"They had played very well in training, so I knew it was going to be much tougher this year to win the championship," said Allen, who won the 2016 club championship with a 167 (88-79).

Recommended Stories For You

"I was very motivated to try to play a better round after Tuesday," she added of her mindset coming into the final 18 holes. "Needless to say, it felt great to be able to deliver when it mattered."

Allen came out on Thursday and shot 1-under 35 for her first nine holes. She finished the day with five birdies.

The highlight on Tuesday — "The most fun," Allen said — was Zogorski's hole-in-one on her first shot of the tournament. Starting on No. 16 at the Ranch Course, Zogorski used an 8-iron to ace the 80-yard hole.

It marked the second tournament day hole-in-one on for this year for the Genoa Lakes Ladies Golf Club — Louise Bell, 87, also aced No. 16 on May 30.