Anglers still have time to ‘wet a line’

Hello, fellow anglers. You still have time to wet a line in our local area.

Nov. 15 is the final day to fish Alpine County rivers and steams. The lakes will remain open through the winter season, which in a later article, we will discuss the joys of ice fishing. The last day of fishing on lakes and streams in Inyo and Mono counties will also be Nov. 15.

Check your regulations for special season and regulations on some rivers in California. For instance, the East Carson River in Alpine County from Hangmans Bridge to the state line will remain open to catch and release, artificial lures or flies only with barbless hooks. Most of the area campgrounds have closed for the season and with our weather this weekend, many more will follow.

Now, for our local report:

SILVER LAKE: The water level has dropped about 15 feet. The boat ramp was open last weekend with the water level only 8 feet on the bottom of the ramp. With the lower water bring more obstacles on the lake. If you venture up to do some trolling, be aware of the prop eating rocks.

CAPLES LAKE: Caples Lake Resort has closed for the season and the El Dorado Irrigation District boat ramp closed this week. The water level is four feet from being full. This is a good time of year to drop a worm on the browns near the dam area or by Woods Creek.

RED LAKE: The lake level is still up, but the fishing has been slow. Personally I can't wait for the ice to form and start off the ice fishing season.

WOODS LAKE: The campground is closed and the road may close by this weekend due to weather.

BLUE LAKES: As of the 1st the road was still open all the way to the upper lake. The campground is closed. With our weather coming in, the road can close in a days notice.

BURNSIDE LAKE: Open as of Nov. 1, but was scheduled to close this week ahead of the approaching storm.

WEST CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: In the Hope Valley area the water is running very low, with a few pools in the meadow area. Down in the Woodfords Canyon area, Alpine County has stocked the river heavily for the last few weeks. There are many fish, but the bite has been fair. I met up with an angler named Joe from Hollister, Calif., and we talked and fished together for an hour or so. When I left, he had caught a nice 3-pounder and a smaller rainbow. I heard through the angler grapevine that Joe caught a 6-pound rainbow later that day. If you stop by Carson River Resort where he is staying for another week, give him a big high-five for me.

EAST CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The fishing has been on fire for many anglers. Two fly anglers caught and released a total of 125 fish in two days. The best action has been with a split shot and salmon eggs. Small silver spinners have been productive. Alpine County has planted the river heavily over the last few weeks. Many reports of 2- to 6-pound rainbows have been coming in.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The water is still up with many weeds in the lake. With our changing temperatures, a few more nights of freezing weather will break up the weed action. The lake was planted heavily in the spring by Alpine County and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The lake was also planted with cutthroat trout from Heenan Lake this year. This time of year brings the bite on the lake. With rain and possibly snow coming the weekend, use caution on the dirt road entrance. Stay on the hill side of the road and away from the dropoff edge. There are many ruts and holes from last year that could cause a dangerous situation. The campground and boat ramp have closed for the season

CARSON RIVER NEVADA SIDE: The river is open to fishing all year long with no bait restrictions. The Nevada Department of Wildlife planted the Deer Run Road bridge with rainbow trout last week. They also planted the Dayton Bridge and the Pinion Hills Road bridge.

NEVADA FISH PLANTS: Mitch Pond, Baily Pond, Wilson Common Pond.

TOPAZ LAKE: Closed to fishing until Jan. 1, 2018. As a note, the NDOW has planted 11,000 fish since its closure on Oct. 1.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a photo of your catch send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have a question or a report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.