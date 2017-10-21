Alpine County water and colors are great

Hello, fellow anglers, fall fishing is in the air. This is an awesome time of year to fish Alpine County's rivers and streams. The waters are running perfectly and the colors are spectacular. Plus the fishing is downright fantastic.

Get in as much fishing as you can, though, because in two more weeks, on Nov. 5, we turn our clocks back one hour. Also on the same date, all rivers and streams in Alpine County, "with the exception of the East Carson River from Hangmans Bridge to the Nevada state line" will close for the season. The lakes in Alpine County are open to fishing all season, although there are some exceptions with limited access that can close at anytime due to inclement weather conditions.

For now, here is a look at our local fishing conditions:

LAKE TAHOE: Excellent fall Tahoe mackinaw fishing. Dodgers and minnows, flashers and minnows, and flatfish (chrome or white) have been producing limits for several weeks now. Bounce the bottom or work suspended fish under the kokanee salmon schools — 100, 150 and 180 feet have been productive in the mornings. Slow troll and vary your speed. Cal Neva Point, Dollar Point and Sugar Pine Point have been producing many limits of fat mature lake trout 2 to 18 pounds. They are stuffed with Shrimp, crawdads, and kokanee salmon. Call Capt. Gene St. Denis of Blue Ribbon Fishing Charters at (530) 544-6552 for information.

TAYLOR CREEK-UPPER TRUCKEE RIVER-TROUT CREEK: Closed to fishing until July 1.

SILVER LAKE: Fall mackinaw fishing is great if you have a small boat to launch. The El Dorado Irrigation District (EID) reports the water level is low and the ramp open, to use with extreme caution. Perch, black/gold or silver/black Rapalas have been the best producers.

Recommended Stories For You

CAPLES LAKE: Caples Lake Resort is scheduled to close today. The water level is still high and shore fishing has been fair for anglers fishing the dam area. The spillway has been rated as slow spotty fishing. The EID boat ramp will be closing at any time due to time of season and lack of usage. Late season is a good time to fish for the larger brown trout that move in closer to shore line area. Nightcrawlers or casting kastmaster have been productive. Casting Rapalas seems to be working, too.

WOODS LAKE: Gates are still open for day use, the campground area is closed. If you venture out to see the fall colors. This area is a must for a day hike. The lake was planted with small rainbows a few weeks ago by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

BURNSIDE LAKE: The road is open, but can close at any time. Fishing has been slow from the reports I have received over the last few weeks.

BLUE LAKES: The road is open to the lake. The campgrounds are controlled by PG&E and Alpine County. This time of year they can close at any time due to weather. Fishing has been fair for small rainbows.

INDIAN CREEK RESERVOIR: The campground area is closed for the season. The only boat launch open is the unimproved ramp near the dam. With the colder weather the weeds are starting to break up, but still not gone yet. The fishing has been on and off. Most anglers have been using powerbait near the dam for 12- to 14-inch rainbows. Word of caution, the dirt road is open but use caution as there are some areas of washout near the edge of the road. The paved road is open off Highway 89.

WEST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: Fishing has been good from Hope Valley down to Woodfords. This time of year is good for those areas away from the normal foot traffic. Take a walk a quarter-mile downstream from the bridge areas. You will be surprised what is hiding in those rocks. The river was planted with funds courtesy of the South Tahoe Public Utility District last week.

EAST FORK CARSON RIVER CALIFORNIA SIDE: The river is running perfect and the fishing has been very good. Jacob West and his brother, Dave, from Carson City fished with great success. They caught and released many fish up to 5.5 pounds while fly fishing on their last trip. Many anglers have been using a split shot and a couple salmon eggs in the deeper faster waters with good success. The river was planted from funds donated by the South Lake Tahoe Public Utility District last week.

TOPAZ LAKE: Closed to fishing until Jan. 1, 2018.

PYRAMID LAKE: I ventured up early last weekend with fishing partner Tom Blotter. We started trolling north from Pelican Point. We picked up a few small fish with Torpedoes. We took a long boat ride to south end of the lake and fished the drop-offs. I used a #1 green with red dot torpedo, while Tom used a watermelon #2 torpedo spoon. We trolled lead lines with two-and-a-half to four colors of lead line. Most fish were suspended off the bottom. By end of the trip we had caught and released over 22 cutthroat trout, with almost as many LDR (long distant release) — a good day of fishing.

JUNE LAKE REPORT: June Lake Marina/Ramp (760-648-7726) and Big Rock Resort/Ramp (760-648-7717) plan to stay open through the last weekend of October. Along with good bait fishing, June is producing larger rainbows and cutthroats for those trolling with spin gear shallower mornings and evenings and lead core 4 to 8 colors anytime. Drag Rapalas early and late closer to shore and deeper with Tas Devils, Needlefish, Kastmasters, among others.

Gull Lake: Gull Lake Marina/Ramp (760-648-7539) will remain open through Nov. 15, depending on weather. Gull has been my favorite for decades. It's a great place to spend a day on a boat (rentals at the marina) and catch a bunch of trout rolling dough and chucking mice tails, pinched crawlers, and inflated night crawlers. What could be better? This lake is still producing full limits and stringers with rainbows up to 6 pounds.

Silver Lake: Silver Lake Resort/Marina (760-648-7525) was due to close on Oct. 16. The ramp will remain open as long as weather permits. Silver put in its last load of Desert Springs big rainbows last week adding to over two tons of these beauties dropped in over the summer and is still cranking out a steady stream of 2- to 5-pounders. That should continue right through closing and on into opening next season. Browns are making a showing on their way down into Rush Creek.

Grant Lake: The marina and ramp are closed for the season, but lots of good access remains to shoreline for bait and lure fishing. The best bet now for rainbows and browns is the upper section (south end) near Rush Creek inlet. This is a good time throw F-9 and 11 Rapalas. I'm think'n jump in a tube and float this section targeting submerged creek channel.

Rush Creek: The creek is open and fishable through Nov. 15. Good rainbow action continues and, as mentioned, bigger browns are beginning their annual migration from Silver and Grant Lakes. Try Thomas Buoyants and Panther Martins along with Rapalas.

Good luck on your next fishing adventure. If you get a picture of your catch, send it to dprice@recordcourier.com and if you have question or a report in our local fishing area, call the Naw line at 267-9722. Good fishin' and tight lines.