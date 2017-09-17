‘All 4 Charity’ Crab Feed extends gratitude

Editor,

The eighth Annual "All 4 Charity" King Crab Feed & Steak Cookout had its most successful event yet at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Classic rock and original music entertainment was provided by The Big Heart Rock and Roll Band, who donated provided their time. This event was made possible by our event sponsors, Carson Valley Accounting, RCM Realty Group, Country Financial, NNJ Volleyball, Nevada State Assemblyman Jim Wheeler, Active 20/30 Men's Club #85, Intero Real Estate Services, Biofilm Management, Inc. Carson Valley Medical Center, Neddenriep Financial, Northstar Lending Group, The Record Courier, Nevada State Senator James Settlemeyer and Western Nevada Supply.

Thanks to kind donations made by Pet Station, Genoa Lakes/Ranch Course, Eastern Sierra Feed, Polly Losey, Play It Again Sports, Jennifer Baker, Minden Nails-Jeanette Garr, Four Point Engineering, Eldorado-Silver Legacy Hotel Casino, Vicki Moore, Janice and Andy Rice, Distinctive Interiors, Rory Hickok, Christensen Automotive, Harrah's and Harvey's Hotel Casino, David Walley's, A Wildflower, Pizza Hut, Bill Miller, Ironwood Stadium Cinema 8, Erika Cole Gillette, Thai Jasmine, Julio's, Debbie @Tangles Salon, Cassie @ Tangles Salon, Elizabeth @ Tangles Salon, Lisa and Steve Smith, Bear Beach Cafe, Bobbi Thompson-The Great Minden Airport, Natasha McCann, Shelly Alexander, Model Diary and Trudy's Hair Salon.

Special thanks to Douglas High School volleyball players, coaches and families, Faith Saletti, Kerry Mora Stack, Max Mora, Tami Stein, Cindy Wilden, Natalie Stephens, Suzannah Canderie, Kay and Frank Elliott, Douglas County Community Center & Senior Center staff, as well as event founders Dave Cinciala, Mashelle Begovich and Stan Lamb for your vision and community service. Dick Erwin, Rhonda Moore, Mary Begovich Smith for volunteering your time and efforts that has made this event prosper. We are extremely grateful to you all. See you next year.

"All 4 Charity" Committee

