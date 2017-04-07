Adams runs personal best 1,500 time for Wolf Pack | RecordCourier.com

Here is a breakdown on Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

TRACK AND FIELD

LINDSEY ADAMS — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Adams ran a lifetime best 4:35.08 to win the university women's 1,500-meter run Saturday during UCLA's Bruin Legends of Track & Field Invitational. The time was two seconds faster than her previous personal record time of 4:37.0 set at Cal on March 4 — and roughly equates to 4:54 for 1,600 meters. Adams also placed sixth in the 800 with a collegiate best time of 2:15.02.

DUSTY FISHER — Boise State University, 2013 Douglas graduate: Fisher ran a career-best 47.10 to take fourth-place Friday night at the Stanford Invitational. Fisher came back on Saturday to take second-place in the 200 with a 21.35 dash.

ANDREW COBOURN — Chico State University, 2012 Douglas graduate: Cobourn ran a season-best 31:40.68 for 10,000 meters on Saturday at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival.

SADIE GASTELUM — Chico State University, 2012 Douglas graduate: Gastelum ran a season-best 17:06.93 for 5,000 meters Friday night at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival.

MADISON COTE — University of Pacific, 2016 Douglas graduate: Cote ran the 1,200-meter leg for Pacific's second-place distance medley relay team that clocked a 12:55.80 Saturday at the San Francisco State Distance Carnival.

BASEBALL

KALEB FOSTER — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Foster hit 1-for-3 with an RBI double down the right field line in the fourth inning Friday in the Wolf Pack's 12-5 Mountain West loss against Hawaii in Honolulu. His double helped stake Nevada to a 4-0 lead, however, Hawaii rallied to score 10 times in the fourth and fifth innings. On Tuesday, Foster drew a second-inning walk and came around to score for the Wolf Pack in a 7-3 exhibition loss to the Reno Aces before an announced crowd of 2,540 at Greater Nevada Field (the game seres as a fundraiser for the University of Nevada Dugout Club). Nevada returns home to play San Jose State on April 13-15.

DALTON GRISELL — West Virginia Tech (Mongomery, W.V.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Grisell pitched 1.2 innings of scoreless relief Sunday, allowing two hits with one strikeout and no walks in game one against Midway University in Versailles, Ky.

SOFTBALL

KALI SARGENT — University of Nevada, 2015 Douglas graduate: Sargent pitched the distance Saturday night to earn credit for an 8-4 Mountain West win at Fresno State. Sargent allowed four runs on 12 hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Fresno State scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning and had the bases loaded with no outs before Sargent ended the game on a strikeout, infield fly and groundout. The sophomore right-hander improved to 6-5 with four complete games. Nevada starts a three-game series today at New Mexico in Albuquerque.

SHAENA ROBINSON — Marshalltown Community College (Marshalltown, IA), 2016 Douglas graduate: Robinson hit her Iowa Community College Athletic Conference-leading 11th home run of the season Sunday to help the Tigers win game one of their doubleheader against Grinnell. Robinson's homer gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the first inning and she finished 2-for-4 for the game. She also hit 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI in game two. The freshman center fielder leads the team with her .581 batting average, 1.258 slugging percentage and 33 RBI.

ALLISON MEYER — George Fox University (Newberg, Ore.), 2016 Douglas graduate: Meyer hit 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Saturday in game two of a doubleheader at home against the Pacific University Boxers. Meyer's home run came in the first inning. The freshman is hitting .301 for the season with five homers and 16 RBI.

KELLY SONNEMANN — Humboldt State University, 2014 Douglas graduate: Sonnemann's two-run double to right field in the sixth inning helped the Lumberjacks to a 9-2 win over Chaminade Sunday at the Tournament of Champions in Turlock, Calif. Sonnemann also went 1-for-3 with one RBI Saturday in a 6-0 win over Hawaii Hilo. Humboldt State finished the TOC 5-1 and improved its overall season record to 26-5 for the season.

KAITLYN BOWMAN — Iowa Lakes Community College, 2016 Douglas graduate: Bowman has a 2-2 record and 3.29 ERA in seven appearances so far this season. She has allowed 27 hits in 17.0 innings.

