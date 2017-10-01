A ‘Greater Nevada’ win for Tigers

Alexa Moss had two goals and one assist to help put the Douglas High girls soccer team on track to a 6-0 Sierra League victory against Wooster on Thursday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field in Reno.

Four different players scored overall as Douglas (6-0-3 league, 11-0-3 overall) ended a two-game streak in which it had settled for ties. Not surprisingly, the Tigers enjoyed their experience playing at the home of the Reno 1868 FC professional franchise.

"I think the girls really enjoyed it," Douglas coach Rick Smith said. "The field is fast and really nice, and we played really well."

Douglas took a 4-0 halftime lead and never looked back against Wooster (1-8, 1-10-1).

“Alexa had a very productive game. She played with a lot of energy and heart.”



Moss scored in the eighth minute, assisted by Allyson Foster, to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Moss combined with Peri Buck to assist Amelia Cochran on a goal, and then Moss delivered her second goal off an assist from McKenna Hoyle to extend the lead to 3-0.

"Alexa had a very productive game," coach Smith said of the junior, who earned first-team all-league honors last year. "She played with a lot of energy and heart."

Abby Jens scored before halftime, then Madison Smalley and Calli Weston converted goals in the second half for Douglas. Ariana Bilderback assisted on Smalley's goal and Faye Fournier assisted on Weston's goal.

Smith pointed out that he was able to substitute freely over the final 27 minutes to give his entire roster extensive playing time.

Junior goalkeeper Jordan Smith registered her sixth shutout of the season, highlighted by a big save off a corner kick.

"That was a spectacular save," coach Smith said. "The ball was under the crossbar and they had a tall girl right there, but Jordan was able to go up and push the ball over the top."

McKenna Hoyle, Claire Ingrey, Devi Schwartz, Sophia Bottino and Hailey Christensen along with Smalley were mainstays on the back line.

"McKenna had a solid game," coach Smith said of the senior. "She's a quiet player, not spectacular, she just gets the job done."

Douglas returns to action Tuesday at Galena in a showdown between league leaders.