Winter storm warning downgraded | RecordCourier.com

With the sun out for a short time on Sunday afternoon, forecasters cancelled a winter storm warning, downgrading it to a winter weather advisory.

The advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Monday, which could see bands of moderate snow with up to a foot west of Highway 395 and above 5,000 feet.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph may create areas of blowing snow with the possibility of local white-out conditions.

Road controls over the passes are expected tonight.