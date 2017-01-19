The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 19 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Kingsbury Grade opened just in time to have road controls put in place for a winter weather advisory scheduled to expire at 10 a.m. today. If you are going to the Lake, expect road controls all along 50 from Spooner to Stateline.

The prospect of the storm prompted county commissioners to cancel their meeting at Stateline today. They’ll pick up today’s business again at their February meeting.

Snow telemetry at Heavenly Valley shows they received 6 inches of snow overnight. The north Valley got about a fifth of an inch of rain. We had a 47 mph wind gust at Minden-Tahoe Airport.

A winter weather advisory takes effect in Carson Valley 6 a.m. Friday with a chance of 1-3 inches of snow in the Valley and 2-5 inches in the foothills.

Today’s forecast calls for a chance of snow before 10 a.m. and then snow showers through the day. The wind will continue out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.