The R-C Morning Report for Jan. 18 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — We’ll be pursuing more information today on Tuesday’s three-vehicle collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane that reportedly resulted in a child being transported with critical injuries.

Contractors for the Nevada Department of Transportation began repaving the repaired section of Kingsbury Grade on Tuesday. The state hopes to reopen Kingsbury Grade sometime this week, if weather allows them to complete the remaining temperature-sensitive roadway work.

Douglas High School’s winter homecoming is this week. Winners will be crowned at Friday’s basketball game against Galena.

Douglas high and the two Valley middle schools are having a 90-minute late start today, so the buses won’t be out at their regular time.

We might see a little rain this morning as the front end of a storm rolls in today, but mostly we’ll see wind at 10-15mph gusting to 30 mph. There’s a chance of snow tonight in the Valley.