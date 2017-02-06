The R-C Morning Report for Feb. 6 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — Yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring torrential rain and lowered snow levels tonight through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. While the main stem of the Carson River will rise it’s expected to crest below flood stage. Most of the flooding will be along the small streams coming out of the Sierra.

There’s a high wind warning in effect for Carson Valley through 8 p.m. today. Expect southwest winds of 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.

It’s raining in Carson Valley this morning, and snowing in the mountains. The Kingsbury traffic cam is showing quite a bit of snow on the road so be careful up there.

A man accused of selling cocaine is scheduled to be sentenced in Douglas County District Court this morning. Jared E. Kem, 20, was arrested Dec. 21, 2015.