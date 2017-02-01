The R-C Morning Report for Feb. 1 | RecordCourier.com

Genoa, Nev. — After a quarter century, the Greater Genoa Business Association is dissolving. The association is turning over the keys to the Highway 395 covered wagon sign, the town park platform and the tourist information gazebo, along with its treasury to the town. The Genoa Town Board meets 6:30 p.m. in the town meeting room.

Members of the Minden-Gardnerville Sanitation District will appear before the Minden Town Board 5:30 p.m. to discuss the district’s status. Former Minden Town Board member Ray Wilson will be leading the discussion.

Minden racked up 6.33 inches of precipitation and 23 inches of snow during January. Not quite a record, but not too shabby. A quick check shows it was the third wettest January on record, topped only by 1909 and 1914, which makes it the wettest January in a century.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high near 49 degrees. Expect winds 5-10 mph out of the southwest.