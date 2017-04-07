Mudslide closes Kingsbury Grade | RecordCourier.com

Kingsbury Grade will be closed between Foothill Road and Daggett Summit for an estimated six hours this afternoon to clear debris from the highway, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Following heavy precipitation, a roadside slope has become destabilized, spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said on Friday morning.

For driver safety, NDOT and contractor Q&D Construction will be removing loose trees and earth from the slope and installing a concrete barrier on the roadway shoulder to help reduce rock and mudfall into the road. The closure is anticipated to take place beginning in the late morning through late evening, and drivers are advised to visit nvroads.com or dial 511 before traveling Kingsbury Grade for updates. While both directions of travel are expected to reopen late this evening, continuing weather and precipitation could lead to more lengthy road or lane closures.