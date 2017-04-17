Yerington girl heads to U.S. capital for Poetry Out Loud finals | RecordCourier.com

Yerington High School junior Gabrielle Hunt, Nevada's Poetry Out Loud champion, is one of 53 students who will descend on the nation's capital next week for the Poetry Out Loud National Finals.

Poetry enthusiasts can watch the competition live via the internet at http://www.arts.gov.

The competition includes three semifinal rounds on Tuesday, April 25 and the final round on April 26 from the Lisner Auditorium at George Washington University.

Hunt will be competing in her semifinal at 2 p.m. (Pacific time). She is matched up against champions from Washington, North Dakota, Texas, Hawaii, New Mexico, Alaska, Wyoming, Colorado, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Minnesota, Idaho, Montana, California and Arizona.

The top nine finishers from the semifinal round advance to the championship round on April 26, where they will compete for a top prize of $20,000 and the title of national champion. The finals start at 4 p.m.

The 53 champions represent every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than 310,000 students initially entered this year's local, regional and state competitions.

Web users can also follow the national finals on Twitter via @PoetryOutLoud and the hashtag #POL2017.

Poetry Out Loud is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with the Nevada Arts Council and the Poetry Foundation.

Douglas High School graduate Dominque Groffman won the state competition in 2015. She is is attending Columbia University in New York.