Winter weather advisory expires without leaving much Valley snow | RecordCourier.com

A winter weather advisory expired early Christmas Eve without bringing much in the way of winter weather to Carson Valley.

A dusting of snow fell in places across the Valley overnight, but the snow levels only grazed the Valley floors.

Road controls are in effect for most mountain routes, including Kingsbury Grade and Spooner Summit, and Highway 50 from Carson City to Stateline.

Chains or snow tires are being required on Highway 395 south of Gardnerville from Jake’s Hill to the stateline, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Chains are being required on all vehicles but four-wheel drives on Interstate 80, Highway 50 and Highway 88 over the Sierra, according to the Californian Department of Transportation.

Chains or snow tires are being required on Highway 395 south from Walker to Bridgeport.

Isolated snow showers could still bring some snow, and temperatures will be cold enough so it will accumulated.

National Reource Conservation Service Snow telemetry at Heavenly Valley reported 8 inches of snow fell from the storm over the past 24 hours, bringing the snow depth to 30 inches.

Carson Pass snow telemetry showed 9 inches of snow while Ebbetts Pass showed 14 inches of snow.

So far, this winter has seen 157 percent of average precipitation fall in the Carson River basin. However the snowpack is sitting at 89 percent of average due to the warm nature of the storms.

Lake Tahoe’s snowpack was even more seriously affected, with only two-thirds in the snowpack, despite receiving 184 percent of average precipitation this year.

The forecast calls for cold and dry conditions for the rest of December.