Winter storms to continue all week | RecordCourier.com

The new year is bringing in winter weather for areas across Northern Nevada and California.

Several areas in the mountains have received more than a foot of snow this past weekend, with 17 inches falling on the west side of Lake Tahoe, 12 inches at Mt. Rose and 9-inches in Truckee, reported the National Weather Service Reno. The Carson City and Reno areas have only had a dusting of snow fall the last 24 hours, as of Monday evening.

“We didn’t get much in this area, but we will get more with the next storm,” said meteorologist Brian O’Hara.

This current system is expected to leave by this morning, but it will be quickly followed by another storm that will come in tonight through Wednesday night. O’Hara said around 4 inches can be expected in the valley area. There also is expected to be a third system coming through this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the low 40s throughout the week and rising to the mid-40s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. O’Hara said Carson City residents also should expect to see rain Saturday through Monday.

“It is typical winter weather with rain here and snow in the foothills and mountains,” O’Hara said. “This last system will make it hard to get across the Sierras. The main thing (for Carson City) is that it will make for slick roads when driving.”

According to NWS, as of 9 a.m. Monday, a foot of snow has already fallen at upper mountain at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, with 6 inches at the base. Elsewhere, 10 inches has fallen at upper mountain at Homewood, with 8 inches up top at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort.

The Associated Press and Sierra Sun contributed to this report.